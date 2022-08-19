8/19/22: DARPA Cricket Protein mRNA Bioweapon, MTG Warpath to Save Kids #YouAreFree

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8/19/22 Today, MTG announces Protect Children's Innocence legislation to make genital mutilation and chemical castration a class 3 Felony! Meanwhile, ASPIRE Food Group may be using weaponized DARPA “Insect Allies” tech in manufacturing highly toxic, immune system destroying biotech in massive Cricket factory farm enterprise. This video is for entertainment purposes only, protected by the 1St Amendment and the Sullivan Act in reporting. This video is opinion only.
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Video Links:
MTG protecting kids:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/community-family/marjorie-taylor-greene-propose-legislation-banning-puberty-blockers-gender-changing-surgery-minors
Please let MTG know how much you support her Legislation and her fight to stop the deep state:
https://greene.house.gov/
Boston Childrens' Hospital trans surgeries on children:
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/18/doctors-performing-sex-change-surgeries-children-minors-transgender-boston-childrens-hospital/
The Global Climate Intelligence Committee Statement:
http://www.theinternationalchronicles.com/2022/08/18/world-climate-declaration-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
Using Forest Fires as a Military Weapon exposed:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/
Find more:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
ASPIRE Food Group
: https://aspirefg.com/
Check out Dr. Chris Webb:
https://aspirefg.com/about-us.aspx
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/cricket-farm-london-ontario-1.6506606
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-19-cricket-farm-footage-pushing-bugs-beef-replacement.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/coronavirus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda/
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/silicon-valley-entrepreneurs-insect-cricket-farming-food-agriculture
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jurassic_World_Dominion
Excellent report by Aim4truth.org on the "insect allies"
operation:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/07/29/darpa-insects-mad-science-and-us-nowhere-to-hide/
Dr Chris Webb's patent for magnetic nanoparticles:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-webb-phd patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US8318093
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