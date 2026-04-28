AA_213_Bill_Birnes-Missing Scientists & UFO’s

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Dr. Bill Birnes joins us today to discuss the disappearance of William McCasland and other missing scientists. We will also delve into the connections to UFO research, advanced technology, meteor sightings, and more.
#UFO #BillBirnes #WilliamMcCasland #Meteor #MissingScientists #Alien #Technology #NWO #Trump #Science #History #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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