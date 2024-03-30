Distraction



Sometimes it is better to be distracted from what's going on in the world.



Sometimes it can be a dark and scary place.



Sometimes Mommy's can leave & never come home.



Sometimes Great Grandparents & Grandparents can fight.



Sometimes you can be moved from the only house you have ever known.



Sometimes strange men & women visit Grandma & Grandpa.



Sometimes smoke that makes you feel funny lingers thick in the air making it hard to breathe.



Sometimes the adults around you move like zombies, they can look directly at you and not really see that you are there.



Sometimes a man named Lewis comes over. He is goofy and makes you laugh. He teaches you things you never knew.



Sometimes Lewis makes Grandma & Grandpa upset. Their voices raise, tones get serious.

...

I sat with my new friend Saturday while Lewis chatted with Grandpa.



We talked & laughed & looked at animal pictures. We even took some selfies.



Leah may never know it, but it's all because sometimes a distraction is needed.



