Longevity, Cancer and Fasting with Dr. Valter Longo

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Karlfeldt interviews Dr. Valter Longo about the important research he's conducting on short-term fasting and its impact on cancer prevention and cancer treatment, as well as other chronic conditions.

Valter Longo, Director of the Longevity Institute at USC and the Program on Longevity and Cancer at IFOM in Milan developed the FMD after making a series of remarkable discoveries in mice and humans. He discovered that specific diets can activate stem cells and promote regeneration and rejuvenation in multiple organs to reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease. His daily nutrition plan, together with periodic fasting-mimicking techniques, has yielded startling results in the lab and in clinical trials.

Using Short-Term Fasting as an Intervention for Health Conditions “A short-term fast appears to counteract increases in blood sugar caused by common cancer drugs, protecting healthy cells in mice from becoming too vulnerable to chemotherapy, according to a new study from USC researchers.” - USC News, March 30, 2017

Dr. Longo has received numerous awards for his work: the 2010 Nathan Shock Lecture Award from the National Institute on Aging (NIA/NIH), the 2013 Vincent Cristofalo “Rising Star” Award in Aging Research from the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), the 2016 Merz Professorship, the 2016 Boehaave Professorship, the 2016 Jubilee Professorship, and the 2016 Glenn Award for research on aging. In 2018, he was named by “Time Magazine” as one of the 50 most influential people in health care for his research on fasting-mimicking diets as a way to improve health and prevent disease.

