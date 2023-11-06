Pick Your Pieces - #SolutionsWatch

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





Do you feel helpless? Powerless? Unable to achieve your goals? Is that because you are a weak, powerless, helpless good-for-nothing? Or because you have become stuck in a narrative frame that tells you that you are weak, powerless and helpless? And, if the latter, how do you rewire your cognitive circuitry to break you out of that habit of thinking? Joining us today to discuss his answer to these questions and other insights from his new book, Pick Your Pieces - Some Thoughts to Think About, is Joe Plummer of JoePlummer.com.