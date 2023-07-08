The Russia-China Pact and the Marx-Rothschild Conspiracy – by Ivo Sasek | www.kla.tv/26486

A world-shattering Russia-China pact corresponds exactly to the age-old plan of the Masonic high finance. Otto Kahn, probably one of the most famous bankers and high degree Freemasons of the USA, revealed already in 1919 quite openly: “You say that Marxism is the very antithesis (enemy) of capitalism, which is equally sacred to us. It is precisely for this reason that they are direct opposites to one another that allow us to be its axis. These opposites meet again in the identity of their purpose and end in the remaking of the world from above by the control of riches, and from below by revolution.” Putin is definitely putting this age-old plan into action right now, but just the way he wants – and not according to the script.... (by Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek)





