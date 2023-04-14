The Myth of Paying Cannabis Taxes

What you thought about federal taxes might be a fantasy.





It seem that we've been told about taxes versus the reality is vastly different.





Proponents of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) claim it has a HUGE problem- "how are you going to pay for that?"





Printing money via QE to infinity with fiat currency is also a fantasy, while the myth establishes tax payers as "privileged."





Printing fiat currency for revenue is actually obsolete, but it does serve a purpose.





MMT is a political constructs, and isn't actually economically feasible.





This manipulation provides for a limitless military budget while crippling social programs like healthcare and education.





The reality, once in focus, seems to be more about taxes that are designed and perpetuated to protect the wealthy.





