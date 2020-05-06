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PLANDEMIC Part 1 ( Dr. Judy Mikovits)
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263 views • May 06, 2020
To the citizens of this magnificent planet... If anything is clear at this moment, it is the fact that no Government or elected/non-elected official is coming to save us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Though great forces have worked long and hard to divide us, our resilience, strength, and intelligence has been gravely underestimated. Now is the time to put all our differences aside. United we stand. Divided we fall. Be brave. Share this video far and wide! Should this video be removed from this platform, download your own copy at: PlandemicMovie.com Then, upload directly to all of your favorite platforms. You have our full permission to spread this information without limitation.
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