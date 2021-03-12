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UK Column News - 12th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 12th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/IYT4evpx_Eo
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Astrazeneca Vaccines Suspended In Europe?
Sources:
***********
MHRA Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM
Dr Sukharit Bhakdi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rGIRgD
Open Letter To The EMA: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM
Nuremberg Code on Medication: - https://cutt.ly/6zI3jiS
09:18 - Novavax Vaccine Released As Homeless Targetted For Vaccination
Sources:
***********
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370126697018834953
Novavax Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/HzI8dxn
Matt Hancock Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370284134107656193
Times Article: - https://archive.is/MdJDh
JVCI Press Release: - https://bit.ly/38PYvyT
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3rBMGDD
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/VzI6ICe
13:45 - Canada Find Policy Is Driving Excess Mortality
Sources:
***********
LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3exUhze
ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/3bFvc3w
19:23 - Biden's Death Cult Desperate To Get Shots In Arms
Sources:
***********
WP Article: - https://archive.is/FdPCM
26:10 - Citizen Journalism Much Better Than The BBC's
Sources:
************
Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tcZ0uy
Channel 4 News 2009 Pandemic: -
https://odysee.com/@NoNewAbnormal:4/2009-swine-flu-hoax-exposed:0
34:24 - Before COVID Bill Gates Planned Social Media Censorship
Sources:
***********
CD Article: - https://bit.ly/38yAMD1
Event 201: - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Simulation Transcript: - https://cutt.ly/xzOwRgS
21CenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/11/21wire-video-banned-by-youtube-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports/
Video: - https://rumble.com/vejo0z-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports.html
41:58 - Danish Plans For Vaccine Passports And The Implications Fro Us All
Sources:
************
MIT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NhV1gY
45:99 - Removal Of Lynda Thyer Legal Fundraiser.
New fund site for Lynda's legal:-
LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
CrowdJustice Funder: - https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-masks-in-schools/
50:12 - Egregious Syria Propaganda From The Economist
Sources:
***********
Economist Article: - https://bit.ly/3euRM0D
Statement of Concern: - https://cutt.ly/rzOj3xu
01:00:02 - BIS Push For Digital ID's and CBDC
Sources:
************
BIS Innovation Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Q1criZ
01:01:47 - Norwegian Fertility Collapses
Sources:
***********
SS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rHQiUJ
01:03:45 - Russian Hackers Aren't Hacking Anymore Now It's China Though No One Knows
Sources:
***********
NCSC Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/0zOuEHX
Microsoft Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/MzOuZGc
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/GNge8
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/IYT4evpx_Eo
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Astrazeneca Vaccines Suspended In Europe?
Sources:
***********
MHRA Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM
Dr Sukharit Bhakdi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rGIRgD
Open Letter To The EMA: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM
Nuremberg Code on Medication: - https://cutt.ly/6zI3jiS
09:18 - Novavax Vaccine Released As Homeless Targetted For Vaccination
Sources:
***********
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370126697018834953
Novavax Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/HzI8dxn
Matt Hancock Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370284134107656193
Times Article: - https://archive.is/MdJDh
JVCI Press Release: - https://bit.ly/38PYvyT
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3rBMGDD
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/VzI6ICe
13:45 - Canada Find Policy Is Driving Excess Mortality
Sources:
***********
LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3exUhze
ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/3bFvc3w
19:23 - Biden's Death Cult Desperate To Get Shots In Arms
Sources:
***********
WP Article: - https://archive.is/FdPCM
26:10 - Citizen Journalism Much Better Than The BBC's
Sources:
************
Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tcZ0uy
Channel 4 News 2009 Pandemic: -
https://odysee.com/@NoNewAbnormal:4/2009-swine-flu-hoax-exposed:0
34:24 - Before COVID Bill Gates Planned Social Media Censorship
Sources:
***********
CD Article: - https://bit.ly/38yAMD1
Event 201: - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Simulation Transcript: - https://cutt.ly/xzOwRgS
21CenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/11/21wire-video-banned-by-youtube-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports/
Video: - https://rumble.com/vejo0z-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports.html
41:58 - Danish Plans For Vaccine Passports And The Implications Fro Us All
Sources:
************
MIT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NhV1gY
45:99 - Removal Of Lynda Thyer Legal Fundraiser.
New fund site for Lynda's legal:-
LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
CrowdJustice Funder: - https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-masks-in-schools/
50:12 - Egregious Syria Propaganda From The Economist
Sources:
***********
Economist Article: - https://bit.ly/3euRM0D
Statement of Concern: - https://cutt.ly/rzOj3xu
01:00:02 - BIS Push For Digital ID's and CBDC
Sources:
************
BIS Innovation Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Q1criZ
01:01:47 - Norwegian Fertility Collapses
Sources:
***********
SS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rHQiUJ
01:03:45 - Russian Hackers Aren't Hacking Anymore Now It's China Though No One Knows
Sources:
***********
NCSC Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/0zOuEHX
Microsoft Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/MzOuZGc
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/GNge8
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