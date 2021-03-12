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UK Column News - 12th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 12th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/IYT4evpx_Eo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.


00:23​ - Astrazeneca Vaccines Suspended In Europe?

Sources:
***********

MHRA Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM

Dr Sukharit Bhakdi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rGIRgD

Open Letter To The EMA: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM

Nuremberg Code on Medication: - https://cutt.ly/6zI3jiS




09:18​ - Novavax Vaccine Released As Homeless Targetted For Vaccination

Sources:
***********

Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370126697018834953

Novavax Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/HzI8dxn

Matt Hancock Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370284134107656193

Times Article: - https://archive.is/MdJDh

JVCI Press Release: - https://bit.ly/38PYvyT

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3rBMGDD

Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/VzI6ICe





13:45​ - Canada Find Policy Is Driving Excess Mortality

Sources:
***********

LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3exUhze

ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/3bFvc3w




19:23​ - Biden's Death Cult Desperate To Get Shots In Arms

Sources:
***********

WP Article: - https://archive.is/FdPCM




26:10​ - Citizen Journalism Much Better Than The BBC's

Sources:
************

Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tcZ0uy

Channel 4 News 2009 Pandemic: -
https://odysee.com/@NoNewAbnormal:4/2009-swine-flu-hoax-exposed:0





34:24​ - Before COVID Bill Gates Planned Social Media Censorship

Sources:
***********

CD Article: - https://bit.ly/38yAMD1

Event 201: - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about

Simulation Transcript: - https://cutt.ly/xzOwRgS

21CenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/11/21wire-video-banned-by-youtube-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports/

Video: - https://rumble.com/vejo0z-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports.html




41:58​ - Danish Plans For Vaccine Passports And The Implications Fro Us All

Sources:
************

MIT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NhV1gY




45:99 - Removal Of Lynda Thyer Legal Fundraiser.

New fund site for Lynda's legal:-
LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/


CrowdJustice Funder: - https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-masks-in-schools/




50:12​ - Egregious Syria Propaganda From The Economist

Sources:
***********

Economist Article: - https://bit.ly/3euRM0D

Statement of Concern: - https://cutt.ly/rzOj3xu




01:00:02​ - BIS Push For Digital ID's and CBDC

Sources:
************

BIS Innovation Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Q1criZ




01:01:47​ - Norwegian Fertility Collapses

Sources:
***********

SS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rHQiUJ





01:03:45​ - Russian Hackers Aren't Hacking Anymore Now It's China Though No One Knows

Sources:
***********

NCSC Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/0zOuEHX

Microsoft Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/MzOuZGc

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/GNge8
Keywords
vaccinescensorshippropagandachinaeuropesyriahomelessbill gatesschoolsnorwaymasksfertilityeconomistastrazenecacoronavirusevent 201covidexcess mortalityvaccine passportsmrha
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