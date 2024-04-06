Starseed/DLT/HyperGraphMath discussion
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7378262
.
https://rumble.com/v4h2bo9-march-3-2024.html
.
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/5/2633
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8ct6Jf4cgo
EDITH CSA, building the European Virtual Human Twin
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LcnVGfzrHs
G Virtual Seminars, Geris, EDITH Human Digital Twins, November 2, 2023
.
https://www.ebrains.eu/news-and-events/addressing-the-mental-health-crisis-with-personalised-treatment-the-launch-of-the-virtual-brain-twin-project
.
https://crowdhelix.com/opportunities/seeking-collaborators-for-integrated-multi-scale-computational-models-of-patient-patho-physiology-virtual-twins-for-personalised-d-2520
.
https://www.bsc.es/news/bsc-news/virtual-human-twins-launch-the-european-virtual-human-twins-initiative
.
https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/portal/screen/opportunities/topic-details/horizon-hlth-2023-tool-05-03
.
https://www.semarx.com/human-twin
.
.
https://www.darpa.mil/program/squad-x
.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27414632/
.
https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
.
https://news.mit.edu/2018/wireless-system-power-devices-inside-body-0604
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuSx0pYAZ_I
.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1707334775927636244.html?fbclid=IwAR2zy0P73rKLylSoToyP5KNhLbN2GapkXgYVv8DzZmQ6mFUEDSaDqDfrWNM
.
https://indico.cern.ch/event/28233/contributions/1631188/attachments/519242/716376/Workshop_CERN.pdf
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Orion%3A-Google's-Software-Defined-Networking-Control-Ferguson-Gribble/ee2f645efd64d421485ada0fcfc5e0ed8188a766/figure/2
hypergraph math
orion google's software-defined networking control plane
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypergraph
.
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-7390/10/11/1921
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-24584-w
.
https://futureproofmarketer.com/blog/why-constellatoin-dag-is-unique
