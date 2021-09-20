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Trump : le Grand jeu - Radio-Quebec
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30 views • September 20, 2021
19 septembre 2021 : https://rumble.com/vmpplz-trump-le-grand-jeu..html
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Alors que le coroner Durham donne signe de vie, nos réflexions sur la situation stratégique américaine dans le cadre de la guerre des patriotes contre l'État profond.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Alors que le coroner Durham donne signe de vie, nos réflexions sur la situation stratégique américaine dans le cadre de la guerre des patriotes contre l'État profond.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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