UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Alianzas impías
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


A una ciudad edificada sobre siete montes se le acusa de cometer fornicación con los reyes de la tierra. Hemos notado que el término “fornicación” se usa a menudo en la Biblia en sentido espiritual, refiriéndose a la infidelidad a Dios. Ezequiel 16 se dedica totalmente a denunciar a Jerusalén por su infidelidad a Dios, comparándola a una “mujer adúltera, que en lugar de su marido recibe a ajenos” (v. 32). Jerusalén había violado su relación espiritual con Dios mediante la idolatría y las alianzas con naciones paganas. Ese significado se ve con claridad en muchos pasajes bíblicos.


catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast

