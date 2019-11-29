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Dear Men, Find Your Value | Redonkulas.com
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64 views • November 29, 2019
The Western world demonizes men and tells them they are responsible for everything bad in society. At the same time, men are told they are given everything and should never have anything to complain about. In that environment, it's hard to feel like you're worth anything.
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Also brought to you by Frank Cervi's "CorporateLand"
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Sources
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
http://www.thedomesticatedbachelor.com/2009/11/10/famous-historical-bachelors-a-list/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2866279/I-m-keeping-options-open-want-make-sure-not-nutcases-Former-escort-slept-10-000-men-inundated-marriage-proposals-globe.html
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/socialists-have-officially-taken-over-the-democratic-party/
https://humanevents.com/2010/07/14/the-democratic-party-keeping-blacks-down-since-1964/
https://theswamp.media/white-privilege-does-not-exist
https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2016/jun/08/workplace-gender-equality-invisible-privilege
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/trumps-worst-legacy-may-be-a-nuclear-world-war-iii/
https://www.scmp.com/comment/insight-opinion/united-states/article/2164471/another-financial-crisis-coming-and-thanks
https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/06/16/donald-trump-is-proving-too-stupid-to-be-president/
https://www.thenation.com/article/want-to-dismantle-capitalism-abolish-the-family/
Brought to you by Shotgun Rebellion
Watch the music video for "Not Quite Gone" on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbrXEWRWGJ0
Purchase albums and songs on...
CDBaby: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/shotgunrebellion13
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/station/play/4126658734320829229
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4CmuYtGNt6q3qefts822r8
iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1378852103
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G9M316P/
Also brought to you by Frank Cervi's "CorporateLand"
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01N6SDQ32
Brett William Mauser's "After the Day"
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/after-the-day-remake#/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and Bitchute!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
http://www.thedomesticatedbachelor.com/2009/11/10/famous-historical-bachelors-a-list/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2866279/I-m-keeping-options-open-want-make-sure-not-nutcases-Former-escort-slept-10-000-men-inundated-marriage-proposals-globe.html
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/socialists-have-officially-taken-over-the-democratic-party/
https://humanevents.com/2010/07/14/the-democratic-party-keeping-blacks-down-since-1964/
https://theswamp.media/white-privilege-does-not-exist
https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2016/jun/08/workplace-gender-equality-invisible-privilege
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/trumps-worst-legacy-may-be-a-nuclear-world-war-iii/
https://www.scmp.com/comment/insight-opinion/united-states/article/2164471/another-financial-crisis-coming-and-thanks
https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/06/16/donald-trump-is-proving-too-stupid-to-be-president/
https://www.thenation.com/article/want-to-dismantle-capitalism-abolish-the-family/
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