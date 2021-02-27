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Poisonous Echo Chamber Destroying Christians
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41 views • February 27, 2021
"Facebook – a virtual world for many in lockdown...in some cases a poisonous echo chamber destroying the faith of many, making them angry and hopeless...depleting them of the oil to take them through the darkness." – This is what the Holy Spirit put on my heart to share today.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
It is time to come up higher and to live from the heavenly realm where Christ is seated...where we are seated in heavenly places...to experience a revelation of the Father in the face of earthly trouble....It is absolutely possible dear friends...shall we go there?!
I pray for us all! Much love saints!
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
It is time to come up higher and to live from the heavenly realm where Christ is seated...where we are seated in heavenly places...to experience a revelation of the Father in the face of earthly trouble....It is absolutely possible dear friends...shall we go there?!
I pray for us all! Much love saints!
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