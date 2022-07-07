Dr Pierre Kory: The Vaccine Disaster ”Is One of the Most Horror Shows of a Time"

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https://gnews.org/post/pouab77b
07/04/2022 Dr Pierre Kory said, “It’s not just the children. They’re young fathers and mothers, and all the babies being lost to this vaccine. It is one of the most horror shows of a time, and especially when you know what’s going on, you have to watch this, and you’re subjected to this every day — it’s extremely difficult.”