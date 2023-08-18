Russian drone operators calculated a significant loss of Ukrainian armored vehicles after recapturing the village of Urozhaine in South Donetsk. There were 31 Western aid war machines destroyed by Russian military in the fierce fighting in the village. Several other vehicles were hit by artillery during the latest attempted attack.
