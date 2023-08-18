Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Calculates the destruction of AFU vehicles after recapturing Urozhaine
channel image
The Prisoner
8682 Subscribers
Shop now
387 views
Published Yesterday

Russian drone operators calculated a significant loss of Ukrainian armored vehicles after recapturing the village of Urozhaine in South Donetsk. There were 31 Western aid war machines destroyed by Russian military in the fierce fighting in the village. Several other vehicles were hit by artillery during the latest attempted attack.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian forcesafuurozhaine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket