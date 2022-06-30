Ask Dr. Jane: Shedding TImeline In Vaxxed, Who Got MRNA Shots Vs Saline

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Stew Peters Show.
Ask Dr. Jane is SO BACK!
How long does a vaccinated person shed Spike Protein?
How can you verify if you had an MRNA or Saline shot?
How is a synthetic MRNA made in the first place?
Dr. Jane Ruby answers these questions and more!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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