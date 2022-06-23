Never Before Seen J6 Footage Antifa Escorted In Vans, Pence Given 3 Choices By GOP, Betrayed Trump

Stew Peters Show.June 22, 2022





ANTIFA. The ultimate HUB of feds, who LIVE for terror.

Stan Lovins was at the Capitol building on January 6th & what he saw before his eyes was JARRING.

ANTIFA members were being ESCORTED by D.C. Police to create a simulated terrorist attack?!

The lies of January 6th are coming out, and there is nothing that the Deep State COMMUNISTS can do about it.

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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