© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1D. MMS QUICK-VIDS: 3-Drop mix with capsules (No sour taste!)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
463 views • November 02, 2020
Learn how to put a 3-drop mix into a capsule to take for the Protocol 1000, 1000+, 2000 and 3000 doses of MMS. I use a syringe in this one to insert the drops into the capsule. It might go a little better if you use a squeeze dropper to move the drops over. (Don't use the squeeze droppers from the A and B mix though...they will work but then you can contaminate your A and B mixes) It is best to have a third dropper that is separate from the other two droppers in bottle A and B.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.