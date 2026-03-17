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Khatm al-Anbiya HQ has a message for Trump in English:
“The outcome of war cannot be determined by tweets, the results of war is determined in the field. The very place where you and your forces do not dare to approach.”
“It’s better to name this war “Epic fear” instead of “Epic fury.”
Source @Real World News
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