© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg digs up 2020 comment by Biden that reveals Democrats' true intentions | Greg Kelly Reports
Follow
2
Share
Report
350 views • August 06, 2021
Greg Kelly: Biden is "just hanging on for dear life right now, doing whatever they tell him, but he's still throwing some attitude around..." - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.