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3 Protein Shake Recipes For Weight Loss
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34 views • December 16, 2020
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Pineapple Shake 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup almond mmilk
1/2 cup frozen pineapple
1/3 cup Frozen Mango
1/2 frozen banana
1 scoop Vanilla protein powder
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
2 Blueberry Almond Shake 340 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3/4 cup almond milk
1 oz spinach
2 oz Greek yogurt
1 oz raw almonds
1/2 cup blueberries
1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
1/2 oz almonds
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
3 Carrot shake 300 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup carrot juice
1/2 Frozen banana
1 tsp ground flax seed
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tsp honey
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Pineapple Shake 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup almond mmilk
1/2 cup frozen pineapple
1/3 cup Frozen Mango
1/2 frozen banana
1 scoop Vanilla protein powder
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
2 Blueberry Almond Shake 340 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3/4 cup almond milk
1 oz spinach
2 oz Greek yogurt
1 oz raw almonds
1/2 cup blueberries
1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
1/2 oz almonds
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
3 Carrot shake 300 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup carrot juice
1/2 Frozen banana
1 tsp ground flax seed
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tsp honey
Preparation
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and serve.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
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