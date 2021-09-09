© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have People Who Can Help You Live
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • September 09, 2021
If you like my video please like and subscribe. Thank you. And to join us for all live web events, videos and resources join us on Patreon.com/pauldarby for only $3 a month!
Join our group Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vljhfc-they-could-kill-you-if-they-get-inside.html
See me on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
@huckleberryone
Join our group Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vljhfc-they-could-kill-you-if-they-get-inside.html
See me on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
@huckleberryone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.