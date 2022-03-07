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Everyone's Going To DC!
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260 views • March 07, 2022
Everyone's going to DC!
US Trucker convoy in full swing.
We saw it Australia, NZ, Canada and bunch of other countries. Now it's America's turn.
End the Mandates!
For more pics and vids see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044625990385
#Thepeoplesconvoy #Freedom
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
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Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
US Trucker convoy in full swing.
We saw it Australia, NZ, Canada and bunch of other countries. Now it's America's turn.
End the Mandates!
For more pics and vids see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044625990385
#Thepeoplesconvoy #Freedom
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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