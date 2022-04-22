© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Must Have Critical Medicines in an Emergency - Dr.Syed Haider
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • April 22, 2022
Dr. Syed Haider makes it easy to safeguard you and your family, serving three important needs the wider medical community tends to ignore: (1) emergency antibiotics to have on hand in case disaster strikes and prescription drugs are unavailable, (2) 1-month backup supplies of your regular medication, and (3) safe off-label COVID protocols designed for prevention and treatment.
Dr. Haider has over 10 years of experience as an internal medicine trained hospital doctor. Since December 2020, he has treated thousands of COVID-19 patients around the country by providing easy online access to off-label prescriptions. After realizing that our country has offshored almost all prescription drug manufacturing to unfriendly nations like China, he launched his latest initiative at mygotodoc.com, providing "prepper antibiotics" and chronic med refills to store in case of emergencies like anthrax or plague bio-terror attacks, natural disasters, supply chain breakdowns or just to have on hand for off-grid living and travel.
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on:
Twitter
Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Dr. Haider has over 10 years of experience as an internal medicine trained hospital doctor. Since December 2020, he has treated thousands of COVID-19 patients around the country by providing easy online access to off-label prescriptions. After realizing that our country has offshored almost all prescription drug manufacturing to unfriendly nations like China, he launched his latest initiative at mygotodoc.com, providing "prepper antibiotics" and chronic med refills to store in case of emergencies like anthrax or plague bio-terror attacks, natural disasters, supply chain breakdowns or just to have on hand for off-grid living and travel.
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on:
Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.