THE HEARTLAND





Baby in the heartland

Come 'n take my love

Deep in the heartland of America

Baby in the heartland

On bended knee

Deep in the heartland

Will you marry me ?





Down the rivers

And home on the range

From sea to shining sea

Over the mountains that heartland stretches

Far as the eye can see





Baby in the heartland

Come 'n take my love

Deep in the heartland of America

Baby in the heartland

On bended knee

Deep in the heartland

Will you marry me ?





In sickness and in health

For richer or for poorer

Hear the beating of my heart

I'll be your family man And this is where I'll stand

"Til death do us part





Baby in the heartland

Come 'n take my love

Deep in the heartland of America

Baby in the heartland

On bended knee

Deep in the heartland

Will you marry me ?





I'm a buckskin cowboy

A backwoods pioneer

But can't you hear my heart sing ?

Let's walk to the preacher and say "I do"

Put on a wedding ring





Baby in the heartland

Come 'n take my love

Deep in the heartland of America

Baby in the heartland

On bended knee

Deep in the heartland

Will you marry me ?





I'm ready to head out into that wild frontier

If you take hold of my hand

Together we'll make a whole new world

In the Promised Land





Baby in the heartland

Come 'n take my love

Deep in the heartland of America

Baby in the heartland

On bended knee

Deep in the heartland

Will you marry me ?





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2003