© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HEARTLAND
Baby in the heartland
Come 'n take my love
Deep in the heartland of America
Baby in the heartland
On bended knee
Deep in the heartland
Will you marry me ?
Down the rivers
And home on the range
From sea to shining sea
Over the mountains that heartland stretches
Far as the eye can see
Baby in the heartland
Come 'n take my love
Deep in the heartland of America
Baby in the heartland
On bended knee
Deep in the heartland
Will you marry me ?
In sickness and in health
For richer or for poorer
Hear the beating of my heart
I'll be your family man And this is where I'll stand
"Til death do us part
Baby in the heartland
Come 'n take my love
Deep in the heartland of America
Baby in the heartland
On bended knee
Deep in the heartland
Will you marry me ?
I'm a buckskin cowboy
A backwoods pioneer
But can't you hear my heart sing ?
Let's walk to the preacher and say "I do"
Put on a wedding ring
Baby in the heartland
Come 'n take my love
Deep in the heartland of America
Baby in the heartland
On bended knee
Deep in the heartland
Will you marry me ?
I'm ready to head out into that wild frontier
If you take hold of my hand
Together we'll make a whole new world
In the Promised Land
Baby in the heartland
Come 'n take my love
Deep in the heartland of America
Baby in the heartland
On bended knee
Deep in the heartland
Will you marry me ?
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2003