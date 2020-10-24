THEY WANT TO SEXUALLY ABUSE YOUR CHILDREN

MarkCollettThe establishment and the media wish to sexualise children as they push for the normalisation and acceptance of paedophilia.You can donate to my work via bitcoin:31oe67q7PLQUbNABy87xjiipBvexgBYjtzThe LGBT Agenda is Helping to Normalise PaedophiliaYou can also donate to my work via Entropy:My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.The Official Website:FREE eBook download:Hardback Edition:Paperback Edition:PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.