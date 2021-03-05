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EP 2353-6PM YOUTUBE IS NOW INVOLVED IN COVERING UP INFORMATION ON ELECTION FRAUD
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200 views • March 05, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2353 - 6PM EASTERN
THURSDAY - MARCH 04, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574


EP 2353-6PM YOUTUBE IS NOW INVOLVED IN COVERING UP INFORMATION ON ELECTION FRAUD

YouTube has deleted all copies of President Trump’s speech to CPAC given last Sunday in Orlando and has suspended the account of Right Side Broadcasting Network for two weeks as apparent punishment for live streaming the speech in which Trump reiterated his belief the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17103

Special Guest: Sarah Corriher has watched America entering into tailspin since her arrival here. Coming from England, she knows the darkness of living in a country that doesn't recognize individual rights. She wants to save America, because there is really nowhere else to run in this world. Sarah calls herself, "The Crusader Gal", because the Crusades hearken back to a time when the Christians had courage and would do whatever was necessary to save their civilization.


https://sarahcorriher.com/

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