Mark Passio - World View Violence & The REAL Pandemics

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Originally presented by Mark Passio at the Other Perspective Of Reality 2020 TeleConference from Spain, this special presentation dissects the CoVID-19 global “pandemic” as a Socially-Engineered Perceived Crisis designed specifically to create a world-wide atmosphere of fear, trauma, cowardice, inaction, mistrust, division and submission. Mark also explains how the aftermath of the “pandemic” has resulted in the display of World-View Violence by those who have accepted the “official” narrative of events without question. He concludes by offering SOULutions for freeing our Consciousness from the REAL Pandemics that surround us as a species.
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License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)