© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ONE PARTY FOREVER: SWEEPING CHANGES TO AMERICAN VOTING LAWS (MIRROR)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • February 24, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss Pelosi’s proposition to end the Republic through a ‘Red Reformation’ which would eliminate the electoral college, constitutionalize unverifiable voting, and disqualify “unpatriotic” Americans who refuse to submit to the Communist China way. They also exclusively share James Clapper’s plan to empower spooks to spy on Americans and secure our politics from Christians deemed to be domestic terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/23/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/one-party-forever-u-s-democrats-plot-sweeping-changes-to-american-voting-laws
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss Pelosi’s proposition to end the Republic through a ‘Red Reformation’ which would eliminate the electoral college, constitutionalize unverifiable voting, and disqualify “unpatriotic” Americans who refuse to submit to the Communist China way. They also exclusively share James Clapper’s plan to empower spooks to spy on Americans and secure our politics from Christians deemed to be domestic terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/23/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/one-party-forever-u-s-democrats-plot-sweeping-changes-to-american-voting-laws
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.