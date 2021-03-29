NO JAB? NO CONFESSION #RELGIOUSBLACKMAIL

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Personally I wouldn't be in a "Church" that puts restrictions on your Faith and Worship/Fellowship but that's just me... these same ridiculous "Churches" will also not allow you to be inside their "Church" without Masking up, without "Social Distancing", and now without the DEPOPULATION SHOT (I can't even say "Vaccination" because it's *NOT A VACCINATION* in this case, it's an mRNA device used to Genetically Manipulate your HUMAN DNA!) ... No Jab? NO CONFESSION! This will NEVER end! ... unless we SPEAK UP and TAKE ACTION!
I mirrored this from 'AUTISTIC CRUSADER (SEDEVACANTISM1488)' here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WscZRZCbahYm/