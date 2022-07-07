Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Apple Of His Eye, The Remnant Church Of God For The End - WUP 123

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In Episode 123 we discuss the importance of God's remnant church as described by the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. This remnant is the apple of the Lord's eye, and therefore it is paramount that we understand what the requirements are for the church to qualify to be the remnant. Can we call this church Babylon?