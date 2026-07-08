Join the discussion on this episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/mcconnell-dead-or-alive-day-1-tyler-robinson-hearing-b2t-show-july-7-2025

McConnell, Dead or Alive? Laura Loomer is told he is brain dead and he was in bad shape. How did he somehow vote from intensive care against the Save America act? Day 1 Tyler Robinson Hearing! Clear video evidence of his car and himself being on campus.





Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick:

https://blessed2teach.com/detox

https://blessed2teach.com/agewell





Rick B2T opens the show addressing the mysterious situation around Senator Mitch McConnell’s hospitalization for cardiac arrest and the ongoing rumors about whether he is dead or alive. He reviews day one and day two of the Tyler Robinson preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, presenting key evidence while warning against wild conspiracy theories. The show also covers new sexual assault allegations against Maine Democrat candidate Graham Plattner, updates on the Seth Rich case with newly discovered documents at FBI headquarters, and Trump’s powerful 4th of July 250th anniversary celebration.

Additional segments discuss sanctuary cities and the human cost of illegal immigration, global strategy involving NATO, Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran, and a sponsor message on daily detox. Rick shares a timely word from the Lord about armoring up and fulfilling your purpose. He closes with a major update on FaithNFreedomTV and the growing FaithNFreedom Social community platform, inviting the remnant to connect and grow together.

Key Topics





Mitch McConnell health rumors and UniParty voting record

Tyler Robinson hearing evidence in Charlie Kirk case

Graham Plattner sexual assault allegations

Seth Rich case with new FBI document discoveries

Trump’s 4th of July 250th anniversary speech and fireworks

Sanctuary cities and illegal immigration impact

Global strategy with NATO, Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran

Daily detox sponsor message and healthy aging

Word from the Lord on armoring up and obedience

FaithNFreedomTV and FaithNFreedom Social platform update





Quick Answers (Q&A)

What is the latest on Mitch McConnell?

Hospitalized for cardiac arrest on June 14. Office says he is recovering and working with staff, but details remain limited. He voted against the SAVE Act while hospitalized.

What did the Tyler Robinson hearing reveal?

His car was on campus four times. He turned himself in. The shooting was a single gunshot wound with the casing still in the rifle. No evidence supports conspiracy theories.

Why is Rick pushing FaithNFreedom Social?

It is the new home for the remnant with all three 24/7 channels embedded, searchable prophetic words, and strong community features for over 3,200 members.

Rick's Alone Time with God

"Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me... Make a commitment to stay connected to me and allow my supernatural power and authority to flow through you." — Rick's Alone Time with God

Final Encouragement

Rick reminds viewers we are in exciting times as more truth emerges. He encourages daily detox, staying close to God, and joining the FaithNFreedom community to stand together as the remnant.

Video Description

Rick B2T covers Mitch McConnell health rumors, Tyler Robinson hearing updates, Graham Plattner allegations, Seth Rich documents, Trump’s 4th of July speech, sanctuary cities, and global strategy. Plus a word from the Lord and FaithNFreedom Social update. Focused on truth, discernment, and spiritual readiness.

→ Join the community: faithnfreedom.social





#B2TShow #FaithNFreedomTV #McConnell #TylerRobinson #CharlieKirk #SethRich #Trump #FaithNFreedomSocial





Recent Teaching: Amanda Grace — Hearing God's Voice

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-1-amanda-grace-my-sheep-hear-his-voice





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse





#B2TShow #pastorart #j6