The American Death Of Right And Wrong

The Democrats want your guns if they are to transform our voting system into a means to seize the Senate with the rigged voting legislation of HR1. Turn D.C. into a fortress. And remove the filibuster to ram through anti Constitutional legislation favoring the United Nations Agenda 2030. They are going to have to take our guns.And so after two mass shootings Joe Biden is coming for assault rifles. As a means to declaw the public against his tyranny.But isn’t the overwhelming growing tyranny of lockdowns, the support for nationwide leftist violence and destruction, the Hollywood culture embracing immorality and the media lapdog divisive rhetoric actually fueling a wave of Generation Z carnage? Recent reports of teenagers carjacking random citizens begs the question, where is society headed?By all accounts, the 21 year old Atlanta shooter is a sex addict who cracked after struggling with his Religious vows. There is no evidence that he is a white supremacists who targeted Asian Americans. The Boulder shooter is a crazed Syrian leftist. But that didn’t stop the media from running with the narrative promoting a separate reality of dangerous racial division.It is false narratives and a lack of real leadership providing future generations with no concept of what is right and what is wrong. Which will ultimately destroy their future.