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2020-12-19 Prof. Dr. Sucharid Bhakdi und Andreas Kalcker bei LebenAktiv.tv
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3378 views • December 24, 2020
Zwei Interviews:
1) Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi über die Sinnlosigkeit und Gefahr der Corona-Impfung
2) Andreas Kalcker über die Erfolge des Chlordioxid (CDL/CDS) in Lateinamerika
Literatur:
Dr. Karina Reiss / Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: CORONA FEHLALARM?
ISBN 978-3-99060-191-4, Goldegg-Verlag
Link zum kostenlosen Zusatzkapitel: https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/titel/corona-fehlalarm/
Andreas Kalcker: GESUNDHEIT VERBOTEN – UNHEILBAR WAR GESTERN
ISBN 978-90-8879-156-7, Jim Humble Verlag
Link zur Webseite von Andreas Kalcker: https://www.andreaskalcker.com
1) Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi über die Sinnlosigkeit und Gefahr der Corona-Impfung
2) Andreas Kalcker über die Erfolge des Chlordioxid (CDL/CDS) in Lateinamerika
Literatur:
Dr. Karina Reiss / Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: CORONA FEHLALARM?
ISBN 978-3-99060-191-4, Goldegg-Verlag
Link zum kostenlosen Zusatzkapitel: https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/titel/corona-fehlalarm/
Andreas Kalcker: GESUNDHEIT VERBOTEN – UNHEILBAR WAR GESTERN
ISBN 978-90-8879-156-7, Jim Humble Verlag
Link zur Webseite von Andreas Kalcker: https://www.andreaskalcker.com
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