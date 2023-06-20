Create New Account
5 SCARY stories about freedom from Glenn’s Europe vacation
June 19, 2023

Glenn is back from a two week vacation, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. In fact, his time spent in both Scotland and London, England, showed him just how far Europe has succumbed to far-left policies. And some places, he says, may have moved beyond the United States: ‘No one is screaming freedom over there.’ In this clip, Glenn details 5 stories —like the 15 minute cities, the ‘Terra Carta,’ no air conditioning, and more — that taught him so much about the dire situation facing our neighbors across the sea…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVG8N2PrRZ8


