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SONGBIRD TRAILER | They have to show us their plans 😱
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79 views • November 05, 2020
This video is an example of how the cabal MUST show you what their plans are; predictive programming. We have been subject to this our whole lives without even realizing it!
I'm not trying to spread fear, I'm only trying to show that it's imperative that we "prepare every needful thing!"
#beprepared #Godwins
I'm not trying to spread fear, I'm only trying to show that it's imperative that we "prepare every needful thing!"
#beprepared #Godwins
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