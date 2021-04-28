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The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization.
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20 views • April 28, 2021
1) Wichita Kansas counties are rejecting new covid-19 shipments or reducing their orders because of a drop in demand and that is worrying Health officials to normalcy almost 4 months into the vaccination effort providers are beginning to run out of people who want to be euthanized,
2) Who Are running up to yell at you about a mask because communist China the Chinese doctors Healthcare Providers beginning of the World Health Organization. Advising the CDC advising your state local official to make you wear a mask from doctors at a time while they were trying to advise it's not about the value of human life they could care less about the millions who were butchered in the revolution in China It is an attempted takeover of the world I don't think there's an attempt I think it is done I think. They have gained a tremendous amount of ground what's left? That is my question!
COVID PASSPORTS LINKED TO 1933 SANITARY TREATY AND 1944 TRAVEL CERTIFICATES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on how the CDC is doling out freedom on a piecemeal basis as the American population submits to the vaccination mandates. As preschoolers are masked and jabbed, there is an awakening of individuals who refuse to give in to the Covid plan.
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization. https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-passports-linked-to-1933-sanitary-treaty-and-1944-travel-certificates
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
2) Who Are running up to yell at you about a mask because communist China the Chinese doctors Healthcare Providers beginning of the World Health Organization. Advising the CDC advising your state local official to make you wear a mask from doctors at a time while they were trying to advise it's not about the value of human life they could care less about the millions who were butchered in the revolution in China It is an attempted takeover of the world I don't think there's an attempt I think it is done I think. They have gained a tremendous amount of ground what's left? That is my question!
COVID PASSPORTS LINKED TO 1933 SANITARY TREATY AND 1944 TRAVEL CERTIFICATES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on how the CDC is doling out freedom on a piecemeal basis as the American population submits to the vaccination mandates. As preschoolers are masked and jabbed, there is an awakening of individuals who refuse to give in to the Covid plan.
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization. https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-passports-linked-to-1933-sanitary-treaty-and-1944-travel-certificates
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
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