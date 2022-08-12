GOP House hopeful Paladino: I’ll lead an impeachment of Biden, Garland

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Congressional candidate Carl Paladino is running in New York's 23 district. He is promising to file impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more on the promises the congressional hopeful plans to fulfill if elected.