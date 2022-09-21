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Max Igan - The Crux of the Biscuit
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
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477 views • September 21, 2022

Max Igan of The Crowhouse gives a report on the dangerous COVID bioweapon injections and the psychopaths who continue to promote them:

“It’s time we faced facts on all this folks and stop beating around the bush and trying to be nice about it and convincing people and suggesting that there might be some problem with the vaccines. They’re not vaccines and there’s a huge problem with these injections. The fact is that they are killing millions of people. The amount of adverse reactions has just gone through the roof, and people just aren’t recovering… These are life threatening, life changing, debilitating injections designed to depopulate on a scale we’ve never seen. And the big problem here is that the media is just refusing to report it. The media are almost more criminal than the politicians who are rolling all this shit out. They really are…"

See also: The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022

Keywords
vaccine injuriesgenocidecorrupt mediavaccine deathspsychopathsmedia silenceboosters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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