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EP 2474-6PM FAUCI MUST BE ARRESTED OR FIRED AS RESULT OF REVELATIONS IN PAST 24 HOURS
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90 views • June 04, 2021
EP 2474-6PM FAUCI MUST BE ARRESTED OR FIRED AS RESULT OF REVELATIONS IN PAST 24 HOURS 
 
Dr. Anthony Fauci is reaping the whirlwind of 15 months of public deceit and obfuscation that recently came to light in the wake of publicly released emails stemming from the heart of the pandemic. Despite the media’s hush-jobs, puff pieces, and ignoring the brewing scandal altogether — there were zero questions about it at Wednesday’s White House presser — the truth is slowly coming out. As it always does, eventually.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17843 
 
Special Guest: Senior Editor William F. Jasper is an author/journalist/commentator/documentary producer with a well-earned reputation as one of America’s top investigative reporters, most renowned for his in-depth, years-long investigation of the Oklahoma City bombing and its aftermath.  For more than three decades he served as an accredited correspondent at the United Nations in New York and at UN summits around the world.   He has written extensively on a broad array of topics, from geopolitics, education, the culture war, and LGBTQ issues to military affairs, terrorism, globalism, communism, socialism, fascism, free market economics, the Federal Reserve, China, Russia, property rights, the judiciary, and the U.S. Constitution.  He has appeared on numerous television and radio programs in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Australia.
 
https://www.amazon.com/United-Nations-Exposed-William-Jasper/dp/1881919048
 
https://www.amazon.com/Global-Tyranny-Step-Nations-Emerging/dp/0882791354
 
 
Special Guest:  David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents.  He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.  
 
https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
 
http://www.shestokas.com/
 
 
 
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