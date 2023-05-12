How Elon Musk is using Twitter to SAVE FREEDOM in America

Glenn Beck





Tucker Carlson’s latest move is a ‘brilliant’ one, Glenn says. He’s taking his show to a platform where it can’t be controlled by executives or government elite: Twitter. Thanks to Elon Musk, Glenn explains, Twitter is not only becoming an ‘actual town square,’ but it’s becoming the ONLY social media platform on which Americans can freely express opinions and ideas — WITHOUT the fear of censorship. Musk and Glenn likely don’t agree on a lot. But as long as he’s a supporter of free speech and our First Amendment rights, Glenn says, then ‘I see us all as a team.’ In this clip, Glenn further discusses how Elon Musk and Twitter are working to save freedom in America, and he urges YOU to become involved today.









