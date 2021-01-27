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Act of 1871: We Are Living Kim Clement's 4/4 2008 Prophecy in Real Time: Will the Real President of the USA Please Stand Up
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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213 views • January 27, 2021
The Act of 1871 meets Kim Clement's Prophecy. In this video I discuss the possibility that we may be living in the time that Kim Clement predicted in Seattle in 2008. Thirteen years ago he predicted Trump being President, Trump being impeached and then there being two President's at one time and Trump being one of them. Strange day's indeed. Exciting as well.

Prophecy by Kim Clement, April 4th, 2008, Seattle, WA (Read by Donne’ Clement Petruska): And they shall say, “but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!

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https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2021/01/20/trump-ode-to-the-corporation/

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