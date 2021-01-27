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Act of 1871: We Are Living Kim Clement's 4/4 2008 Prophecy in Real Time: Will the Real President of the USA Please Stand Up
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213 views • January 27, 2021
The Act of 1871 meets Kim Clement's Prophecy. In this video I discuss the possibility that we may be living in the time that Kim Clement predicted in Seattle in 2008. Thirteen years ago he predicted Trump being President, Trump being impeached and then there being two President's at one time and Trump being one of them. Strange day's indeed. Exciting as well.
Prophecy by Kim Clement, April 4th, 2008, Seattle, WA (Read by Donne’ Clement Petruska): And they shall say, “but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!
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Prophecy by Kim Clement, April 4th, 2008, Seattle, WA (Read by Donne’ Clement Petruska): And they shall say, “but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!
Related videos:
EPIC ROUNDTABLE MUST SEE! MIKE HEALTH RANGER, DAVE X22 REPORT, SEAN SGT REPORT, CLAY CLARK THIVETIME
channel image
James Red Pills America
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j5yOigOx2kNO/
Act of 1871 Knowledge is Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBMveetMOGE
The Act of 1871 Fully Exposed The United States
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4Z-zu_S2-s&;feature=youtu.be
Related links:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2021/01/20/trump-ode-to-the-corporation/
https://awakeandaware.ca/the-unholy-trinity-of-globalist-control-the-vatican-the-city-of-london-washington-d-c/
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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