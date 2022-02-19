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„The war in Ukraine is only in the heads of Western politicians and media“
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50 views • February 19, 2022
Currently, the Ukrainian people are flooded with an information war in the news that is meant to instigate the people to wage war against their neighbor. However, the Ukrainian people have very different interests and concerns than being divided again and being dragged into a war.
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