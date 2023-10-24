Jeff & Erica 23Oct23 - Anti-Vax Stars Controlled Opposition

Are Many Of The Alt News Anti-Vax Big Name Stars Really Accessible (And Uncontrolled)? -- October 23, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!



https://rense.com/

I posted David Dees art in the background for the radio show. David Dees took a wire to the spine as he leaned back; which gave him an advanced form of cancer. Taken out by the Deep State.

