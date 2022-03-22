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As Joe Biden Calls For A New World Order, People Are Called To The Old Paths
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40 views • March 22, 2022
The illegitimate man in the People's White House, Joe Biden, recently echoed the same phrase of his predecessors concerning the need for a New World Order. Where did that phrase come from? How has it been used to perpetuate a world order in which men throw off the bonds of the Creator and His law and what does the Bible command concerning which direction the People should go in? Should they move towards a New World Order governed by man's lusts and his determination of right and wrong or should they return to the old paths of God's established order, made new in Jesus Christ? We'll take a look in this episode.
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