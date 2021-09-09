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After Taking Down Weinstein, Rose McGowan Sets Her Sights on the Clinton Crime Network and Oprah Winfrey
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312 views • September 09, 2021
McGowan, who cast sexual assault allegations against director Harvey Weinstein amid the Me Too movement back in 2017, claimed she’d been in a hotel room with Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and indicated she could soon drop a huge revelation. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/actress-rose-mcgowan-vows-to-bring-down-evil-clintons/
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