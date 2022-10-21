Create New Account
Falling Stars
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The Crazies Now Own [Bidan] And The Dems

* Usually the Dems’ next big thing fizzles.

* Competency takes a back seat to ‘firsts’ with the left.

* Moderates during campaigns; leftist nuts in office.

* The left’s ‘rising stars’ are about to get wiped out.

* Everywhere you turn, there is a fading leftist star.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 20 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314096317112

Keywords
barack obamalaura ingrahamnancy pelosijoe bidenliberalismcrazyidiocracystacey abramskamala harrisprogressivismnightmarebeto orourkeleftismideologyradicalismincompetencekleptocracykakistocracymalevolencekatie porterabigail spanbergerelissa slotkin

