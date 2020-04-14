This patent was filed by the Pilbright Institute, and as Stefan Stanford has pointed out, some of the major backers of the Pilbright Institute include the World Health Organization, the European Commission, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Thursday, January 30, 2020CORONAVIRUS TRACED TO THE BRITISH CROWNThe Pirbright Institute (UK) has been awarded 11 U.S. Patents, including Coronavirus U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701The Pirbright Institute is controlled by the Queen's Golden Share along with SERCO and QinetiQ (pron. kinetic)The Queen's company The Pirbright Institute holds U.S. Patent No. 10,130,701 on CORONAVIRUS.Certificate of incorporation(Change of name document from Institute of Animal Health to The Pirbright Institute)[Editors note: Change of name motive? To refraim from drawing unnecessary attention to the royals for viewing it's subjects, the vaccinated public, as animals? Is this where the term 'herd immunity' for humans originated?]Pirbright's controllers track back to SERCO, QinetiQ & Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Chairman Marconi and the British Intellectual Property InstituteOutrageously, British SERCO—today runs the U.S. Patent Office (proof below), U.S. FEMA Region 04, and Zone 02, websites for U.S. Obamacare, OPM, GSA and U.S. Navy SPAWAR, Virginia, New York, 63 U.S. city air traffic controllers, and moreSERCO used its control of the U.S. Patent Office to issue its British bio company a patent on the Coronavirus in record time—that's pure fraudPirbright Funders:Wellcome Trust Pilgrims Society founder member (1902)GlaxoSmithKline (Wellcome clone)Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationDepartment for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)World Health Organization (WHO)European Commission (EU)United Nations (UN)UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)Biological Technology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC);formerly Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC, White Paper) aka SERCO Limited (the commercial spin out controlled by the Monarch's Golden Share).A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergenceNat Med. 2015; 21(12): 1508–1513.Published online 2015 Nov 9...'Therefore, to examine the emergence potential (that is, the potential to infect humans) of circulating bat CoVs, we built a chimeric virus encoding a novel, zoonotic CoV spike protein—from the RsSHC014-CoV sequence that was isolated from Chinese horseshoe bats1—in the context of the SARS-CoV mouse-adapted backbone. The hybrid virus allowed us to evaluate the ability of the novel spike protein to cause disease independently of other necessary adaptive mutations in its natural backbone. Using this approach, we characterized CoV infection mediated by the SHC014 spike protein in primary human airway cells and in vivo, and tested the efficacy of available immune therapeutics against SHC014-CoV. Together, the strategy translates metagenomics data to help predict and prepare for future emergent viruses.'...AcknowledgementsResearch in this manuscript was supported by grants from the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease (Dr Anthony Stephen Fauci, director) and the National Institute of Aging of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) under awards U19AI109761 (R.S.B.), U19AI107810 (R.S.B.), AI085524 (W.A.M.), F32AI102561 (V.D.M.) and K99AG049092 (V.D.M.), and by the National Natural Science Foundation of China awards 81290341 (Z.-L.S.) and 31470260 (X.-Y.G.), and by USAID-EPT-PREDICT funding from EcoHealth Alliance (Z.-L.S.). Human airway epithelial cultures were supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease of the NIH under award NIH DK065988 (S.H.R.). We also thank M.T. Ferris (Dept. of Genetics, University of North Carolina) for the reviewing of statistical approaches and C.T. Tseng (Dept. of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Texas Medical Branch) for providing Calu-3 cells.