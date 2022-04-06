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It is Horrifying - Austrailia is building more quarantine death camps. Esteemed Doctor, Bio Virologist, more degrees than you can count is talking. The Vsx is killing people - Part A
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315 views • April 06, 2022
I remember this Doc from about one year ago, ,maybe a bit longer, where he come onto the scene and starting talking about the vax. He is a Medical Doc, Bio Virologist, etc. He has all the credentials and knows what he is talking about.
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